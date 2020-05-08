U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:22 a.m. — Fraud/wire, 2000 block Crawford Drive.

Wednesday

10:27 a.m. — Mail stolen, 600 block Village Way.

10:18 a.m. — Theft, 500 block North Second Avenue.

College Place

Thursday

3:35 p.m. — Vehicle struck mailbox, 1400 block South College Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

9:55 p.m. — Fight, Truax Chevron, 84075 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

5:31 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Thursday

6:35 p.m. — Amanda L. Patton, for investigation of second-degree criminal mistreatment to child.

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

7:47 p.m. — Scott J. Knutson, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

2:59 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation and driving with an invalid license.

Columbia County

Thursday

3:59 p.m. — Kelly E. Munden, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:14 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Birch and Palouse streets; no transports to hospital, unknown damages.

Milton-Freewater Rural FD

Thursday

5:30 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, 54000 block Walla Walla River Road, one person transported, no further information available.

