LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:04 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Dairy Queen parking lot, 1474 Plaza Way.
7:05 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
4:07 p.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 1800 block Fairway Drive.
Tuesday
1:48 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.
April 17
10:20 p.m. — Collision, Birch Street and Eighth Avenue; unknown further.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
3:47 p.m. — Harassment, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9 a.m. — Theft, East High Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
12:05 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:10 a.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
3:25 p.m. — Margaret V. Kavanaugh, for investigation of DUI.