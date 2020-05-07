U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:04 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Dairy Queen parking lot, 1474 Plaza Way.

7:05 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.

4:07 p.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 1800 block Fairway Drive.

Tuesday

1:48 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.

April 17

10:20 p.m. — Collision, Birch Street and Eighth Avenue; unknown further.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

3:47 p.m. — Harassment, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

9 a.m. — Theft, East High Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

12:05 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of DOC violation.

8:10 a.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

3:25 p.m. — Margaret V. Kavanaugh, for investigation of DUI.

