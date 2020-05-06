LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
5:20 p.m.— Assault report, 1400 block of Portland Avenue.
1:47 p.m.— Violation of protection order, 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Friday
8:46 a.m.— Death investigation, 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.
Umatilla County
Today
1:22 a.m.— Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, North Water Street, Weston.
Tuesday
8:32 p.m.— Assault, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
7:08 p.m. — Courtney A. Dunleavy, for investigation of a DOC violation.