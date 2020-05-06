LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

5:20 p.m.— Assault report, 1400 block of Portland Avenue.

1:47 p.m.— Violation of protection order, 1900 block of Isaacs Avenue.

Friday

8:46 a.m.— Death investigation, 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue.

Umatilla County

Today

1:22 a.m.— Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, North Water Street, Weston.

Tuesday

8:32 p.m.— Assault, Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

7:08 p.m. — Courtney A. Dunleavy, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.