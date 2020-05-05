LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:33 p.m. — Assault, 400 block West Maple Street.
10:31 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 1800 block Plaza Way.
9:36 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Catherine Street.
Sunday
4:18 p.m. — Assault, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
Wednesday
8:35 a.m. — Burglary, RV Resort Four Seasons, 1440 The Dalles Military Road.
April 28
6:09 a.m. — Residential burglary, 2200 block Granite Drive.
Feb. 10
11:56 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Friday
9:17 p.m. — Items stolen within last month, 2900 block Lyons Ferry Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Monday
10:16 p.m. — Search and rescue, Government Mountain and Saddle Mountain roads, Milton-Freewater.
6:27 p.m. — Trespassing, Milton-Stateline Adventist School, 53565 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:09 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Ferndale Elementary School, 53445 W. Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:45 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Washington Street, Athena.
2:02 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Brittany Farming Co., 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
1:12 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collision, in front of Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
10:41 a.m. — Theft, East High Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Caitlin M. Speich, for investigation of forgery, second-degree stolen property possession, second-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.
Department of Corrections
Monday
6:59 p.m. — Sarah A. Miller, for investigation of controlled substance possession and DOC violation.
6:21 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.