LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

10:12 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Portland Avenue.

1:04 a.m. — Vehicle’s windshield struck with object, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.

Friday

4:02 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 1600 block Plaza Way.

9:36 a.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle overnight, 400 block Washington Street.

Thursday

9 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.

3:28 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 700 block Lewis Street.

Wednesday

4:26 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Birch Street and 11th Avenue; man arrested.

1:29 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 300 block Grape Street.

Tuesday

5:21 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block Eagan Street.

10:42 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 700 block Valencia Street.

April 24

6:55 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1900 block Fern Avenue.

College Place

Friday

11:52 a.m. — Items stolen from vacation home in past month, 700 block Southeast Scenic View Drive.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

6:27 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Columbia Way, Wallula.

3:03 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.

Umatilla County

Sunday

6:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain and Kinnear roads, Milton-Freewater.

6:38 p.m. — Theft, South Water Street, Weston.

Friday

1:38 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Pine Creek and Kees Cemetery roads, Weston.

1:05 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Basket Mountain Road and Highway 204, Weston; nothing further.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

4:45 p.m. — Kyle E. Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

College Place

Sunday

10:38 p.m. — Donald L. Padgett, for investigation of possessing meth, using drug paraphernalia, third-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:30 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of being a fugitive.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

12:44 a.m. — Pedestrian struck by vehicle, 00 block South Cornwall Street; WWFD canceled shortly after dispatch.

College Place

Friday

6:30 p.m. — Arborvitaes on fire, 355 NE Sprucewood Place; minor damage to fence, no injuries, quickly extinguished.

