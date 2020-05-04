LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
10:12 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
1:04 a.m. — Vehicle’s windshield struck with object, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
Friday
4:02 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 1600 block Plaza Way.
9:36 a.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle overnight, 400 block Washington Street.
Thursday
9 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
3:28 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 700 block Lewis Street.
Wednesday
4:26 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Birch Street and 11th Avenue; man arrested.
1:29 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 300 block Grape Street.
Tuesday
5:21 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block Eagan Street.
10:42 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 700 block Valencia Street.
April 24
6:55 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1900 block Fern Avenue.
College Place
Friday
11:52 a.m. — Items stolen from vacation home in past month, 700 block Southeast Scenic View Drive.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
6:27 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Columbia Way, Wallula.
3:03 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Umatilla County
Sunday
6:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain and Kinnear roads, Milton-Freewater.
6:38 p.m. — Theft, South Water Street, Weston.
Friday
1:38 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Pine Creek and Kees Cemetery roads, Weston.
1:05 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Basket Mountain Road and Highway 204, Weston; nothing further.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
4:45 p.m. — Kyle E. Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
College Place
Sunday
10:38 p.m. — Donald L. Padgett, for investigation of possessing meth, using drug paraphernalia, third-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:30 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of being a fugitive.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
12:44 a.m. — Pedestrian struck by vehicle, 00 block South Cornwall Street; WWFD canceled shortly after dispatch.
College Place
Friday
6:30 p.m. — Arborvitaes on fire, 355 NE Sprucewood Place; minor damage to fence, no injuries, quickly extinguished.