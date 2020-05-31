LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Friday
9:53 p.m. — Manager of Orchard Homes, 311 N. Elizabeth St., reported person who does not live in the complex dumping refuse in garbage cans at the complex.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Friday
12:50 p.m. — Kaleb Ely Ownby, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:05 p.m. — Juan Marcos Esquivel Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Friday
1:20 p.m. — Chayla Marie Hill, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and driving with an invalid license.