U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

9:53 p.m. — Manager of Orchard Homes, 311 N. Elizabeth St., reported person who does not live in the complex dumping refuse in garbage cans at the complex.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Friday

12:50 p.m. — Kaleb Ely Ownby, for investigation of DOC violation.

3:05 p.m. — Juan Marcos Esquivel Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Friday

1:20 p.m. — Chayla Marie Hill, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and driving with an invalid license.

 

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also covers local news for the Union-Bulletin and frequently writes about arts and entertainment in Marquee.