Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:05 p.m. — Wallet stolen from an unattended purse while victim was browsing at the Dollar Tree, 1650 Plaza Way.

2:19 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block Portland Avenue.

12:30 p.m. — Fraud, unknown charges appeared online over April and May on the victim’s Chase card, 1800 block Melrose Street.

8:06 a.m. — Several trailers and storage units stolen, 400 block Woodland Avenue.

6:54 a.m.— Burglary, 1000 block West Rose Street.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

9:43 a.m. — Suspects entered a barn and a truck and stole three transfer pumps with attached Honda motors, 7300 block of Harvey Shaw Road, Prescott.

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:17 p.m. — Graffiti, Hurst Lane, in Milton-Freewater.

10:08 a.m. —Graffiti, Hurst Lane, in Milton-Freewater.

8:09 a.m.— Fraud, Highway 332, in Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Thursday

7:36 a.m.— Billy J. Cook, for investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

6:33 p.m. — Christofer J. Vasquez Lopez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

1:19 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of a DOC violation.

