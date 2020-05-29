Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:05 p.m. — Wallet stolen from an unattended purse while victim was browsing at the Dollar Tree, 1650 Plaza Way.
2:19 p.m. — Theft, 1700 block Portland Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — Fraud, unknown charges appeared online over April and May on the victim’s Chase card, 1800 block Melrose Street.
8:06 a.m. — Several trailers and storage units stolen, 400 block Woodland Avenue.
6:54 a.m.— Burglary, 1000 block West Rose Street.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
9:43 a.m. — Suspects entered a barn and a truck and stole three transfer pumps with attached Honda motors, 7300 block of Harvey Shaw Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Thursday
5:17 p.m. — Graffiti, Hurst Lane, in Milton-Freewater.
10:08 a.m. —Graffiti, Hurst Lane, in Milton-Freewater.
8:09 a.m.— Fraud, Highway 332, in Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:36 a.m.— Billy J. Cook, for investigation of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
6:33 p.m. — Christofer J. Vasquez Lopez, for investigation of a DOC violation.
1:19 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of a DOC violation.