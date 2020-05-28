U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

12:05 p.m. — Stolen bicycle, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

Thursday

5:12 p.m. — Forged $20, Gesa Credit Union, 1355 W. Poplar St.

2:51 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block West Pine Street.

12:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft via internet, 1200 block Pleasant Street.

May 20

2:52 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft via internet, 1300 block Howard Street.

2:30 p.m. — Wallet stolen, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street.

Walla Walla County

May 20

10:48 a.m. — Malicious mischief to county property, 300 block West Main Street, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

7:51 p.m. — Assault, Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

4:30 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:30 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

6:25 a.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

8:30 p.m. — Dispute, Main and Second streets, Athena.

2:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

5:58 p.m. — Clifford R. Sain III, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

7:02 a.m. — Mobile home fire, 800 block Newtown Road; College Place Fire Department also responded, cleared scene around 9 a.m., no injuries, partially destroyed.

Walla Walla County Fire District 5

Wednesday

2:41 p.m. — Five-acre grass/sagebrush fire, 372 McNary Ridge Road, Burbank; minimal damage to wood/woodshed, no injuries, Franklin County Fire District 3, Pasco Fire Department and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service also responded, cleared at 5:38 p.m.

