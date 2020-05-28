LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:05 p.m. — Stolen bicycle, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Thursday
5:12 p.m. — Forged $20, Gesa Credit Union, 1355 W. Poplar St.
2:51 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block West Pine Street.
12:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft via internet, 1200 block Pleasant Street.
May 20
2:52 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft via internet, 1300 block Howard Street.
2:30 p.m. — Wallet stolen, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street.
Walla Walla County
May 20
10:48 a.m. — Malicious mischief to county property, 300 block West Main Street, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:51 p.m. — Assault, Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
4:30 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:30 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:25 a.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
8:30 p.m. — Dispute, Main and Second streets, Athena.
2:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
5:58 p.m. — Clifford R. Sain III, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
7:02 a.m. — Mobile home fire, 800 block Newtown Road; College Place Fire Department also responded, cleared scene around 9 a.m., no injuries, partially destroyed.
Walla Walla County Fire District 5
Wednesday
2:41 p.m. — Five-acre grass/sagebrush fire, 372 McNary Ridge Road, Burbank; minimal damage to wood/woodshed, no injuries, Franklin County Fire District 3, Pasco Fire Department and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service also responded, cleared at 5:38 p.m.