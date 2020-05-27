LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:51 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Brock Street; juvenile arrested.
9:46 a.m. — Harassment/threats by neighbor, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
Monday
12:05 p.m. — Recovered stolen bicycle, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.11:58 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block Howard Street.
Sunday
11:53 a.m. — Theft, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.
Saturday
10 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block Dell Avenue.
8:54 a.m. — Battery stolen from utility trailer, 1500 block Hobson Street.
7:08 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Middle Waitsburg Road, suspect arrested.
Friday
6:59 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Sumach Street.
Thursday5:12 p.m. — Forged $20, Gesa Credit Union, 1355 W. Poplar Street.
2:51 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block West Pine Street.
12:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft over cyberspace and another state, 1200 block Pleasant Street.
9:29 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Jefferson Street.
May 20
5:22 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 200 block East Rose Street.
3:56 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Carrie Avenue.2:52 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft over cyberspace, 1300 block Howard Street.
2:30 p.m. — Wallet stolen, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street.
8:48 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Fourth Avenue and Maple Street.
May 13
11:42 a.m. — Witness intimidation, 00 block East Moore Street.
May 12
1:09 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
9:17 p.m. — Assault, 12600 block Touchet North Road, Touchet; woman arrested.
Thursday
3:38 p.m. — Phone scam, 200 block York Street, Walla Walla.
8:38 a.m. — Assault between inmates, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St..
May 20
10:49 a.m. — Amazon account fraud, 2400 block Kendall Road, Walla Walla.
10:48 a.m. — Malicious mischief to county property, 300 block West Main Street, Walla Walla.
May 16
1:25 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block East Langdon Road, Walla Walla.
May 10
9:12 a.m. — Reckless endangerment, Gose Street and Electric Avenue, Walla Walla.
May 8
4:03 p.m. — $12,000 worth of damage to vehicle caused by suspects, Stateline and Locher roads, Touchet.
Umatilla County
Today
6:25 a.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.Tuesday
8:30 p.m. — Dispute, Main and Second streets, Athena.
2:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:10 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.
10:39 a.m. — Justin A. Rodriguez, for investigation of using/delivering drug paraphernalia, involving a minor in drug transaction and controlled substance possession.
6:20 a.m. — Bryan J. Shollenberger, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
7:37 p.m. — Mark S. Zabor, for investigation of carrying a pistol, violating a trip permit, using/delivering drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
6:41 p.m. — Adam W. Stilson, for investigation of DOC violation.
6:10 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of DOC violation.
5:40 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.
5:31 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of DOC violation.
5:16 p.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
3:38 p.m. — Vehicle and bicycle collision, Second Avenue and U.S. Highway 12 off ramp; no hospital transports, unknown damages.