LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:51 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Brock Street; juvenile arrested.

9:46 a.m. — Harassment/threats by neighbor, 100 block East Chestnut Street.

Monday

12:05 p.m. — Recovered stolen bicycle, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.11:58 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block Howard Street.

Sunday

11:53 a.m. — Theft, 1200 block The Dalles Military Road.

Saturday

10 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block Dell Avenue.

8:54 a.m. — Battery stolen from utility trailer, 1500 block Hobson Street.

7:08 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Middle Waitsburg Road, suspect arrested.

Friday

6:59 p.m. — Theft, 500 block East Sumach Street.

Thursday5:12 p.m. — Forged $20, Gesa Credit Union, 1355 W. Poplar Street.

2:51 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block West Pine Street.

12:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft over cyberspace and another state, 1200 block Pleasant Street.

9:29 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block Jefferson Street.

May 20

5:22 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 200 block East Rose Street.

3:56 p.m. — Theft, 900 block Carrie Avenue.2:52 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft over cyberspace, 1300 block Howard Street.

2:30 p.m. — Wallet stolen, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street.

8:48 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Fourth Avenue and Maple Street.

May 13

11:42 a.m. — Witness intimidation, 00 block East Moore Street.

May 12

1:09 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

9:17 p.m. — Assault, 12600 block Touchet North Road, Touchet; woman arrested.

Thursday

3:38 p.m. — Phone scam, 200 block York Street, Walla Walla.

8:38 a.m. — Assault between inmates, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St..

May 20

10:49 a.m. — Amazon account fraud, 2400 block Kendall Road, Walla Walla.

10:48 a.m. — Malicious mischief to county property, 300 block West Main Street, Walla Walla.

May 16

1:25 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block East Langdon Road, Walla Walla.

May 10

9:12 a.m. — Reckless endangerment, Gose Street and Electric Avenue, Walla Walla.

May 8

4:03 p.m. — $12,000 worth of damage to vehicle caused by suspects, Stateline and Locher roads, Touchet.

Umatilla County

Today

6:25 a.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.Tuesday

8:30 p.m. — Dispute, Main and Second streets, Athena.

2:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:10 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.

10:39 a.m. — Justin A. Rodriguez, for investigation of using/delivering drug paraphernalia, involving a minor in drug transaction and controlled substance possession.

6:20 a.m. — Bryan J. Shollenberger, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

7:37 p.m. — Mark S. Zabor, for investigation of carrying a pistol, violating a trip permit, using/delivering drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

6:41 p.m. — Adam W. Stilson, for investigation of DOC violation.

6:10 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of DOC violation.

5:40 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.

5:31 p.m. — Nicholas W. Sircin, for investigation of DOC violation.

5:16 p.m. — Billie J. Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

3:38 p.m. — Vehicle and bicycle collision, Second Avenue and U.S. Highway 12 off ramp; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

