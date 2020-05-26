U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Monday

6:46 a.m. — Graffiti at several locations, 1100 block Lamb Street.

Walla Walla County

Monday

4:50 p.m. — 63-year-old man accidentally shot himself when old rifle loaded with only black powder malfunctioned during celebration, Grassi Court; Walla Walla Fire Department transported him to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for injured left arm.  

Umatilla County

Monday

1:49 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:14 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 204, Weston.

Sunday

1:03 a.m. — Vehicle collision, J&J Snack Foods, 1 N. Railroad Street, Weston.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block East Main Street.

Friday

9 a.m. — Theft, Waterman Road, Athena.

Washington State Patrol

Saturday

7:26 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collision, 22400 block U.S. Highway 12 Touchet; no injuries, motorcycle badly damaged.

ARRESTS

College Place

Today

3:40 a.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger, for investigation of vehicle theft, making/possessing vehicle theft tools, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowl/theft.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

3:32 p.m. — Jeep rollover, 800 block Mission Road; unknown hospital transports, per Fire District 4.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Monday

10:46 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Reser Road and Roberts Place; no further information.

4:21 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 100 block Ransom Road; no injuries, fire contained.

Columbia County Fire District 3

Sunday

7:20 p.m. — Single- motorcycle or four-wheeler collision, near Patrick Trail (mountain road); woman in 40s flown to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

