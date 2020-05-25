U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

7:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run of fence, 500 block Evans Street.

4:47 p.m. — Attempted theft of golf clubs, Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, 301 Catherine Avenue.

10:20 a.m. — Fraud, McDonald’s, 408 S. Main Street.

Saturday

7:56 p.m. — Window damaged, 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue.

7:29 p.m. — Phone stolen, but later recovered, Marie Dorian Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road.

9:42 a.m. — Window sill damaged, 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue.

Friday

12:13 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Safeway parking lot, 455 N. Columbia Street; no injuries and unknown damages.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Today

12:32 a.m. — Felix A. Crisostomo, for investigation of second-degree assault, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and strangulation.

Columbia County

Saturday

1:18 p.m. — David P. Farrell, for investigation of DUI.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

4:40 p.m. — Troy D. Kellett, for investigation of being a fugitive and giving false information.

