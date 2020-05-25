LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
7:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run of fence, 500 block Evans Street.
4:47 p.m. — Attempted theft of golf clubs, Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course, 301 Catherine Avenue.
10:20 a.m. — Fraud, McDonald’s, 408 S. Main Street.
Saturday
7:56 p.m. — Window damaged, 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue.
7:29 p.m. — Phone stolen, but later recovered, Marie Dorian Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road.
9:42 a.m. — Window sill damaged, 100 block Northeast 11th Avenue.
Friday
12:13 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Safeway parking lot, 455 N. Columbia Street; no injuries and unknown damages.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Today
12:32 a.m. — Felix A. Crisostomo, for investigation of second-degree assault, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and strangulation.
Columbia County
Saturday
1:18 p.m. — David P. Farrell, for investigation of DUI.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
4:40 p.m. — Troy D. Kellett, for investigation of being a fugitive and giving false information.