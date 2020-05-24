ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Friday
3:41 p.m. — Nicholas Sircin, 35, no address, for investigation of DOC felony warrant.
Department of Corrections
Friday
5:07 p.m. — Seth Cunha, for investigation of DOC violation.
