LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
9:39 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Poplar Street, Burbank.
Monday
1:47 a.m. — Burglary and theft, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:31 p.m. — Drug activity, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:30 p.m. — Theft, 100 block South First Street, Athena.
2:41 p.m. — Harassment, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:05 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
9:29 a.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:55 p.m. — Raymond B. Tyrell, for investigation of felony stalking-domestic violence, tampering with a witness and no contact/protection order violation.
College Place
Thursday
1 p.m. — Rashad L. Brown, for investigation of forgery and second-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
3:37 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:57 a.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony post-prison sanction violation, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:37 p.m. — Moped struck power pole, 1300 block Hobson Street; no hospital transports and unknown damages.