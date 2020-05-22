U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

9:39 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Poplar Street, Burbank.

Monday

1:47 a.m. — Burglary and theft, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:31 p.m. — Drug activity, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

6:30 p.m. — Theft, 100 block South First Street, Athena.

2:41 p.m. — Harassment, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:05 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

9:29 a.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:55 p.m. — Raymond B. Tyrell, for investigation of felony stalking-domestic violence, tampering with a witness and no contact/protection order violation.

College Place

Thursday

1 p.m. — Rashad L. Brown, for investigation of forgery and second-degree theft.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

3:37 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

8:57 a.m. — Paul D. Caverly, for investigation of felony post-prison sanction violation, second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:37 p.m. — Moped struck power pole, 1300 block Hobson Street; no hospital transports and unknown damages.

