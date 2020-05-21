LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block East Oak Street.
College Place
Wednesday
4:58 p.m. — Package stolen, 600 block Southeast Elm Avenue.
10:59 a.m. — Check stolen from mailbox and cashed, 100 block Southeast Rodeo Loop.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
6:23 p.m. — Flooding, Lawrence Ranches Inc., 54626 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
7:26 p.m. — Marcalina R. Reymundo, for investigation of a controlled substance and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
5:23 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of DOC violation.