U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block East Oak Street.

College Place

Wednesday

4:58 p.m. — Package stolen, 600 block Southeast Elm Avenue.

10:59 a.m. — Check stolen from mailbox and cashed, 100 block Southeast Rodeo Loop.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

6:23 p.m. — Flooding, Lawrence Ranches Inc., 54626 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:26 p.m. — Marcalina R. Reymundo, for investigation of a controlled substance and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

5:23 p.m. — Israel Salazar-Frayre, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.