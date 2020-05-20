U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:01 p.m. — Trespassing, 700 block West Alder Street, suspect cited and released.

12:15 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block South 12th Avenue.

10:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block Whitman Street.

Thursday

6:07 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block South First Avenue.

May 12

10:33 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 1600 block Plaza Way.

Umatilla County

Today

1:49 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

9:06 p.m. — Graffiti, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

8:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

6:32 p.m. — Search and rescue, Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, Weston.

5:36 p.m. — Harassment, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:47 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:34 a.m. — Animal abuse, North Water Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4:10 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:40 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of DOC violation.

1:37 p.m. — Chace K.C. Taber, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

9:30 p.m. — Curtis L. Thompson, for investigation of DUI.

