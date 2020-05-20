LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:01 p.m. — Trespassing, 700 block West Alder Street, suspect cited and released.
12:15 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block South 12th Avenue.
10:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 900 block Whitman Street.
Thursday
6:07 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block South First Avenue.
May 12
10:33 a.m. — Indecent exposure, 1600 block Plaza Way.
Umatilla County
Today
1:49 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
9:06 p.m. — Graffiti, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
8:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
6:32 p.m. — Search and rescue, Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, Weston.
5:36 p.m. — Harassment, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:47 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:34 a.m. — Animal abuse, North Water Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:10 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:40 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of DOC violation.
1:37 p.m. — Chace K.C. Taber, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
9:30 p.m. — Curtis L. Thompson, for investigation of DUI.