LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:43 p.m. — Unauthorized credit card use, 1200 block South Second Avenue.
12:32 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block North 11th Avenue.
10:08 a.m. — Jewelry stolen, 1400 block Crown Street.
May 12
9:32 a.m. — Assault, 600 block Juniper Street; man arrested.
Walla Walla County
Friday
4:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block West Sunset Drive, Burbank.
3:34 p.m. — Multiple fraud reports taken at Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, 240 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
May 10
10:56 a.m. — Burglary at Dixie Grocery, 10162 E. U.S. Highway 12, Dixie.
May 1
9:26 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Ernst Street, Walla Walla.
April 16
2:36 p.m. — Lawn care tools stolen, 800 block Grandview Avenue, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
3:48 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block Northwest Eighth Avenue, 200 block Northeast Fifth Avenue, 100 and 500 blocks North Main Street, 500 and 1000 blocks Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
5:42 p.m. — Trespassing, Humbert Land and Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:24 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, County Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
9:45 a.m. — Mikael J. Butler, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, two counts of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Monday
6:08 p.m. — Tyler W. Reeve, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:40 p.m. — Angel S. Hernandez Maldonado, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:05 p.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:10 a.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.