U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:43 p.m. — Unauthorized credit card use, 1200 block South Second Avenue.

12:32 p.m. — Theft, 1300 block North 11th Avenue.

10:08 a.m. — Jewelry stolen, 1400 block Crown Street.

May 12

9:32 a.m. — Assault, 600 block Juniper Street; man arrested.

Walla Walla County

Friday

4:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block West Sunset Drive, Burbank.

3:34 p.m. — Multiple fraud reports taken at Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, 240 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

May 10

10:56 a.m. — Burglary at Dixie Grocery, 10162 E. U.S. Highway 12, Dixie.

May 1

9:26 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Ernst Street, Walla Walla.

April 16

2:36 p.m. — Lawn care tools stolen, 800 block Grandview Avenue, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

3:48 a.m. — Graffiti, 300 block Northwest Eighth Avenue, 200 block Northeast Fifth Avenue, 100 and 500 blocks North Main Street, 500 and 1000 blocks Lamb Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

5:42 p.m. — Trespassing, Humbert Land and Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:24 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, County Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

9:45 a.m. — Mikael J. Butler, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession, two counts of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Monday

6:08 p.m. — Tyler W. Reeve, for investigation of DOC violation.

3:40 p.m. — Angel S. Hernandez Maldonado, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:05 p.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:10 a.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.

