U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:24 p.m. — Four tires and rims stolen, 200 block Malcolm Street.

3:24 p.m. — Theft, Safeway, 1600 Plaza Way.

8:07 a.m. — Theft, 800 block Willow Street.

7:56 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block West Alder Street.

Wednesday

5:23 p.m. — Two boxes of narcotics seized before shipment, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.

3:12 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 500 block West Main Street; two men arrested.

College Place

Today

12:45 a.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 400 block Northeast Lambert Avenue; no suspect vehicle known.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

3:18 p.m. — Two items stolen in last six months, Burbank.

2:07 p.m. — Threat, 500 block West Fourth Street, Waitsburg.

6:52 a.m. — Misdelivered package stolen, 1000 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:52 p.m. — Scam reports, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

3:54 p.m. — Theft, North Washington Street, Weston.

9:16 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:18 a.m. — Dispute, Ferndale Elementary School, 53445 W. Ferndale Rd., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Thursday

7:13 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

8:49 a.m. — Car with small fire, put out by fire extinguisher, Southgate Market Center, 905 S. Second Ave.; no injuries.

