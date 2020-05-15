LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:24 p.m. — Four tires and rims stolen, 200 block Malcolm Street.
3:24 p.m. — Theft, Safeway, 1600 Plaza Way.
8:07 a.m. — Theft, 800 block Willow Street.
7:56 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block West Alder Street.
Wednesday
5:23 p.m. — Two boxes of narcotics seized before shipment, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
3:12 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 500 block West Main Street; two men arrested.
College Place
Today
12:45 a.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 400 block Northeast Lambert Avenue; no suspect vehicle known.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
3:18 p.m. — Two items stolen in last six months, Burbank.
2:07 p.m. — Threat, 500 block West Fourth Street, Waitsburg.
6:52 a.m. — Misdelivered package stolen, 1000 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Thursday
5:52 p.m. — Scam reports, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:54 p.m. — Theft, North Washington Street, Weston.
9:16 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:18 a.m. — Dispute, Ferndale Elementary School, 53445 W. Ferndale Rd., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:13 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
8:49 a.m. — Car with small fire, put out by fire extinguisher, Southgate Market Center, 905 S. Second Ave.; no injuries.