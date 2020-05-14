LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:21 p.m. — Identity theft, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
Monday
5:20 p.m. — Multiple unemployment benefit fraud/identity theft claims, 500 block Campus Loop.
May 4
11:17 a.m. — Attempted shipment of marijuana, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Walla Walla County
Monday
4:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 500 block Campus Loop, Walla Walla.
2:41 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 8900 bock Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
1:16 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 300 block Paradise Drive, Burbank.
March 11
10:10 a.m. — Diesel fuel stolen, 3500 block Harsell Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
3:32 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:56 p.m. — Chad L. Clifton, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession and one count using drug paraphernalia.
3:56 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation, making a false/misleading statement to a public servant and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
8:36 a.m. — Cody L. Olson, for investigation of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Walla Walla County
Today
4:03 a.m. — Maxwell S. Shelton, for investigation of third-degree child molestation and felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
2 p.m. — Kenneth F. Hutchings Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.