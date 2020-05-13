U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

4:03 a.m. — Bicycle stolen from garage, 400 block Madison Street.

Tuesday

9:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block South Fourth Avenue; man arrested.

4:58 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

9:34 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Catherine Street.

5:53 a.m. — Motorized scooter stolen, 800 block Boyer Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1:38 p.m. — Dispute, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:10 a.m. — Letticia J. Velez, for investigation of vehicle theft.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday

11:34 p.m. — Jacob M. Stewart, for investigation of DUII, carrying a concealed weapon and felony parole violation.

