LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
4:03 a.m. — Bicycle stolen from garage, 400 block Madison Street.
Tuesday
9:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block South Fourth Avenue; man arrested.
4:58 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
9:34 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Catherine Street.
5:53 a.m. — Motorized scooter stolen, 800 block Boyer Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:38 p.m. — Dispute, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:10 a.m. — Letticia J. Velez, for investigation of vehicle theft.
Oregon State Police
Tuesday
11:34 p.m. — Jacob M. Stewart, for investigation of DUII, carrying a concealed weapon and felony parole violation.