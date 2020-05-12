U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11:35 p.m. — Fuel stolen from vehicle, 900 block Highland Road.

2:51 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Hobby Lobby, 1571 W. Rose St.; two men arrested.

12:25 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Quality Inn & Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.

10:08 a.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight, 00 block W. Walnut Street.

5:49 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.

Sunday

1:40 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block North Spokane Street; man arrested.

1:06 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla Pawn Shop, 1336 W. Pine St.

Saturday

9:53 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block West Alder Street.

3:24 p.m. — Assault, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.

2:23 p.m. — Blue 2002 Ford Explorer stolen, 200 block East Poplar Street.

12:43 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block East Maple Street.

Friday

2:06 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Third Avenue; man cited, released.

May 3

2:55 p.m. — Dayl Graves Inc. parking lot window broken, 1014 S. Ninth Ave.

April 17

9:42 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Catherine Street.

College Place

Monday

11:35 a.m. — Vehicle rear-ended, C Street and Cedar Avenue; no injuries.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

5:06 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

Saturday

8:29 p.m. — Cargo container spray-painted with gang graffiti overnight, 100 block Charbonneau Drive, Burbank.

Friday

8:17 p.m. — Hit-and-run with light pole, Preston Hall Middle School, 605 Main St., Waitsburg; no injuries, damage between $2,500-$5,000.

Thursday

1:10 a.m. — Assault, 00 block Reinken Boulevard, Burbank.

Wednesday

1:28 p.m. — Windshield broken during argument, 5300 block East state Route 124, Prescott.

8:19 a.m. — Attached garage burglarized, generator stolen, 300 block Balm Street, Touchet.

April 21

3:04 p.m. — Burglary during last week, 17500 block East state Route 12, Waitsburg.

April 15

9:02 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Main Street, Waitsburg.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

12:05 p.m. — Graffiti on park restrooms, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.

6:24 a.m. — Graffiti on apartment door, 900 block Lamb Street.

Umatilla County

Today

5:26 a.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain Road, Weston.

12:33 a.m. — Three prowlers, Reese Orchards, 53862 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Monday

3:30 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

9:14 p.m. — William J. Clark, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

8:39 p.m. — Jakob K. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

5:37 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, state Route 730, milepost three; no apparent injuries, unknown damages.

Friday

10:12 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, westbound state Route 12, milepost 312; no injuries, blocking, unknown damages.

