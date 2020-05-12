LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:35 p.m. — Fuel stolen from vehicle, 900 block Highland Road.
2:51 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Hobby Lobby, 1571 W. Rose St.; two men arrested.
12:25 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Quality Inn & Suites, 520 N. Second Ave.
10:08 a.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight, 00 block W. Walnut Street.
5:49 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
Sunday
1:40 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block North Spokane Street; man arrested.
1:06 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla Pawn Shop, 1336 W. Pine St.
Saturday
9:53 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block West Alder Street.
3:24 p.m. — Assault, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
2:23 p.m. — Blue 2002 Ford Explorer stolen, 200 block East Poplar Street.
12:43 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block East Maple Street.
Friday
2:06 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block South Third Avenue; man cited, released.
May 3
2:55 p.m. — Dayl Graves Inc. parking lot window broken, 1014 S. Ninth Ave.
April 17
9:42 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Catherine Street.
College Place
Monday
11:35 a.m. — Vehicle rear-ended, C Street and Cedar Avenue; no injuries.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
5:06 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
Saturday
8:29 p.m. — Cargo container spray-painted with gang graffiti overnight, 100 block Charbonneau Drive, Burbank.
Friday
8:17 p.m. — Hit-and-run with light pole, Preston Hall Middle School, 605 Main St., Waitsburg; no injuries, damage between $2,500-$5,000.
Thursday
1:10 a.m. — Assault, 00 block Reinken Boulevard, Burbank.
Wednesday
1:28 p.m. — Windshield broken during argument, 5300 block East state Route 124, Prescott.
8:19 a.m. — Attached garage burglarized, generator stolen, 300 block Balm Street, Touchet.
April 21
3:04 p.m. — Burglary during last week, 17500 block East state Route 12, Waitsburg.
April 15
9:02 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Main Street, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
12:05 p.m. — Graffiti on park restrooms, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
6:24 a.m. — Graffiti on apartment door, 900 block Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
Today
5:26 a.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain Road, Weston.
12:33 a.m. — Three prowlers, Reese Orchards, 53862 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Monday
3:30 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
9:14 p.m. — William J. Clark, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
8:39 p.m. — Jakob K. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
5:37 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, state Route 730, milepost three; no apparent injuries, unknown damages.
Friday
10:12 p.m. — Vehicle rollover, westbound state Route 12, milepost 312; no injuries, blocking, unknown damages.