LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Today
8:18 a.m. — Yamaha scooter stolen overnight, 200 block Northeast Ash Avenue.
Sunday
9 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block Southeast Highland Park Drive.
Saturday
3:0 2p.m. — Graffiti, Larch Avenue and Tamarack Street.
Friday
2:10 p.m. — Vehicle rear-ended, 700 block Southeast Larch Avenue; no injuries.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
2:54 p.m. — Drill stolen, but person returned it when confronted, Fry's True Value, 175 S. Main St.
Saturday
12:47 p.m. — Vehicle's window broken, 1700 block Walnut Street.
Friday
3:31 p.m. — Chainsaw stolen, Fry's True Value, 175 S. Main St.
11:18 a.m. — Rock thrown through Valley Christian Center's window, 800 N. Main St.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:07 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
11:32 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
5:14 p.m. — Trespassing, Stateline and Griggs roads, Milton-Freewater.
2:44 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:31 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
10:38 a.m. — Burglary, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
7:49 p.m. — Trespassing, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:42 p.m. — Burglary, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:25 p.m. — Mitchell D. Seymer, for investigation of meth possession and using drug paraphernalia.
6:25 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree malicious mischief.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
4:30 p.m. — Michael A. Thornton, for investigation of controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license, using drug paraphernalia and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.