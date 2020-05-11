U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Today

8:18 a.m. — Yamaha scooter stolen overnight, 200 block Northeast Ash Avenue.

Sunday

9 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block Southeast Highland Park Drive.

Saturday

3:0 2p.m. — Graffiti, Larch Avenue and Tamarack Street.

Friday

2:10 p.m. — Vehicle rear-ended, 700 block Southeast Larch Avenue; no injuries.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

2:54 p.m. — Drill stolen, but person returned it when confronted, Fry's True Value, 175 S. Main St.

Saturday

12:47 p.m. — Vehicle's window broken, 1700 block Walnut Street.

Friday

3:31 p.m. — Chainsaw stolen, Fry's True Value, 175 S. Main St.

11:18 a.m. — Rock thrown through Valley Christian Center's window, 800 N. Main St.

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:07 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:32 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

5:14 p.m. — Trespassing, Stateline and Griggs roads, Milton-Freewater.

2:44 p.m. — Trespassing, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:31 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

10:38 a.m. — Burglary, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

7:49 p.m. — Trespassing, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:42 p.m. — Burglary, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:25 p.m. — Mitchell D. Seymer, for investigation of meth possession and using drug paraphernalia.

6:25 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree malicious mischief.

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

4:30 p.m. — Michael A. Thornton, for investigation of controlled substance possession, third-degree driving with a suspended license, using drug paraphernalia and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.

