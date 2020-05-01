LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:58 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 300 block Chase Avenue; man arrested.
Wednesday
11:31 a.m. — Fraud/swindle, 200 block West Alder Street; suspect arrested.
College Place
Today
3:20 a.m. — Items stolen from shed, 00 block North College Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
3:54 p.m. — Hit-and-run of unoccupied parked vehicle, 10th Avenue and Main Street; nothing further.
12:42 p.m. — Gas stolen from vehicles overnight, 600 block North Russell Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:05 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Wildhorse Road, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
6 a.m. — Roberto Ramirez, for investigation of controlled substance possession, violating a no-contact order/protection order and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
6:25 p.m. — Christopher T. Smith, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, three courts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a DOC violation.
1:28 p.m. — Brett L. Card, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:20 p.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Thursday
12:42 p.m. — Robert C.R. Zabor, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:20 p.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of unlawful meth possession, being a fugitive and three felony probation violations.
1:22 p.m. — Bradle J. Sumpter, for investigation of being a fugitive, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater
Today
1:34 a.m. — Structure fire of abandoned storage building/shop, 116 NE Fifth Ave.; total loss, no injuries, cause under investigation, Milton-Freewater police, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS also responded.