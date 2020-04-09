U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:09 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Chase Avenue.

12:20 p.m. — PS4 stolen from backpack, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.

Tuesday

8:39 p.m. — Driver in vehicle following, trying to hit someone in another vehicle, Alder and Division streets.

8:13 p.m. — Man tried “friending” child on social media, 300 block Malcolm Street.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

7:27 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 1100 block Fishook Park Road, Prescott; nothing further.

6:33 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Gap Way, Wallula.

March 19

4:39 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

12:36 p.m. — License plate tabs stolen, 1300 block Chestnut Street.

Umatilla County

Today

12:38 a.m. — Burglary, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

12:35 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:54 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Eastside and Birch Creek roads, Milton-Freewater.

6:51 a.m. — Batteries and wires stolen from tractor overnight, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

4:04 p.m. — Miguel L. Ascencio, for investigation of indecent liberties, second-degree rape and a first-degree child sex crime.

11:48 a.m. — Mark G. Fulmer, for investigation of first-degree theft-wire fraud.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.