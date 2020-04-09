LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:09 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Chase Avenue.
12:20 p.m. — PS4 stolen from backpack, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.
Tuesday
8:39 p.m. — Driver in vehicle following, trying to hit someone in another vehicle, Alder and Division streets.
8:13 p.m. — Man tried “friending” child on social media, 300 block Malcolm Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
7:27 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 1100 block Fishook Park Road, Prescott; nothing further.
6:33 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Gap Way, Wallula.
March 19
4:39 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
12:36 p.m. — License plate tabs stolen, 1300 block Chestnut Street.
Umatilla County
Today
12:38 a.m. — Burglary, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
12:35 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:54 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Eastside and Birch Creek roads, Milton-Freewater.
6:51 a.m. — Batteries and wires stolen from tractor overnight, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
4:04 p.m. — Miguel L. Ascencio, for investigation of indecent liberties, second-degree rape and a first-degree child sex crime.
11:48 a.m. — Mark G. Fulmer, for investigation of first-degree theft-wire fraud.