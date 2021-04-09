LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

WEDNESDAY

1:03 p.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, partially blocking, one car totaled and towed from scene, extensive damage to the other car, intersection of East Broadway Avenue and South Columbia Street.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

9:14 a.m. — Fraud, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:49 p.m. — Trespassing, East College Street, Athena.

Walla Walla

TUESDAY

3:50 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

9:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

SUNDAY

10:47 p.m. — Llama found dead, presumed to be attacked by two dogs, 100 block Commercial Street.

APRIL 2

3 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

WEDNESDAY

6:58 p.m. — Anthony L. Haigh, for investigation of being a fugitive.

7:05 p.m. — Deva L. Tolford-Marthaller, for investigation of being a fugitive.

7:14 p.m. — Eric R. Vanzandt, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.