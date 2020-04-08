U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

12:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block North Eighth Avenue; man cited.

Tuesday

11:55 p.m. — Robbery, Chase Avenue and Birch Street.

2:10 p.m. — Burglary, 1200 block Ruth Street; man arrested.

10:52 a.m. — Assault, 00 block East Birch Street.

10:09 a.m. — Fraud, 700 block Crestview Place.

9:49 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 900 block North Eighth Avenue; woman arrested.

Monday

4:28 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Feb. 27

5:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block East Chestnut Street.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

1:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Lake Road, Burbank.

Saturday

6:05 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Ross Way, Wallula.

Thursday

4:23 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

March 28

9:39 a.m. — Burglary, Refuge Church of Walla Walla, 305 Detour Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

2:02 p.m. — Vehicle damaged in past several days, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1:37 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

6:54 a.m. — Jeremy S. Spencer, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

4:04 a.m. — Mauricio Moreno James, for investigation of second-degree robbery, third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and ignition interlock license violation.

2:14 a.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.

Tuesday

4:35 p.m. — Jon P. Saunders, for investigation of second-degree burglary and second-degree stolen property possession.

2:04 p.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree trespassing-domestic violence.

10:32 p.m. — Sevilla Salgado, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violations.

