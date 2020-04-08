LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
12:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 700 block North Eighth Avenue; man cited.
Tuesday
11:55 p.m. — Robbery, Chase Avenue and Birch Street.
2:10 p.m. — Burglary, 1200 block Ruth Street; man arrested.
10:52 a.m. — Assault, 00 block East Birch Street.
10:09 a.m. — Fraud, 700 block Crestview Place.
9:49 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 900 block North Eighth Avenue; woman arrested.
Monday
4:28 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
Feb. 27
5:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block East Chestnut Street.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
1:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Lake Road, Burbank.
Saturday
6:05 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Ross Way, Wallula.
Thursday
4:23 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
March 28
9:39 a.m. — Burglary, Refuge Church of Walla Walla, 305 Detour Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:02 p.m. — Vehicle damaged in past several days, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:37 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
6:54 a.m. — Jeremy S. Spencer, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
4:04 a.m. — Mauricio Moreno James, for investigation of second-degree robbery, third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and ignition interlock license violation.
2:14 a.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Tuesday
4:35 p.m. — Jon P. Saunders, for investigation of second-degree burglary and second-degree stolen property possession.
2:04 p.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree trespassing-domestic violence.
10:32 p.m. — Sevilla Salgado, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. — Jose A. Armenta, for investigation of DOC violations.