LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:54 p.m. — Theft from a vehicle, 200 block East Oak Street.
College Place
Tuesday
5:10 p.m. — Tool box stolen from back of pickup truck, Southwest First Street and Southwest Bade Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
1:10 p.m. — Assault, 300 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:39 p.m. — Trespass, Depot Street, Weston.
Oregon State Police
Tuesday
7:04 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle found, stolen out of Walla Walla, Highway 11 and Winn Road, near Weston.
FIRE RUNS
College Place
Tuesday
5:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries reported, Southeast Garrison Village Way and Southeast Myra Road.