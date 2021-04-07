LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:54 p.m. — Theft from a vehicle, 200 block East Oak Street.

College Place

Tuesday

5:10 p.m. — Tool box stolen from back of pickup truck, Southwest First Street and Southwest Bade Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

1:10 p.m. — Assault, 300 block North Columbia Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

11:39 p.m. — Trespass, Depot Street, Weston.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday

7:04 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle found, stolen out of Walla Walla, Highway 11 and Winn Road, near Weston.

FIRE RUNS

College Place

Tuesday

5:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries reported, Southeast Garrison Village Way and Southeast Myra Road.

 

