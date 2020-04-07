LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:19 p.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; man cited.
March 13
10:15 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block Catherine Street.
College Place
Monday
6:58 a.m. — Vehicle’s windshield and side windows broken, 200 block Northwest B Street.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
9:29 p.m. — Vehicle stolen within past eight months, 100 block Southwest Seventh Avenue.
6:05 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 1000 block Northeast Third Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:47 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
1:58 p.m. — Jesse D. Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Monday
9:06 p.m. — Danny R. Nelson, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Washington State Patrol
Today
12:44 a.m. — Kevin R. Reichert, for investigation of controlled substance possession.