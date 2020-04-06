LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:53 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block Bethel Street.
8:30 p.m. — Assault, 400 block South Third Avenue.
5:12 p.m. —Graffiti, 100 block Willard Street.
4:47 p.m. — Graffiti, 100 block Willard Street.
2:49 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block South First Avenue.
2 p.m. — Assault, 800 block Willow Street.
9:04 a.m. — Graffiti, 200 block West Morton Street.
8:51 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.
8:46 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block Malcolm Street.
8:19 a.m. — Graffiti, 900 block South Third Avenue.
Saturday
10:14 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 200 block South First Avenue.
10:50 a.m. — Graffiti, 400 block Chase Avenue.
Friday
7:56 p.m. — Burglary, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
3:06 p.m. — Assault, 1900 block J Street.
1:50 p.m. — Extortion/blackmail, 500 block Ash Street.
8:29 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1400 block Portland Avenue.
Wednesday
7:08 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Laurel Street.
1:09 a.m. — Assault, 100 block East Birch Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
7:21 p.m. — Theft, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:23 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Parkside Mobile Court, 353 S. Third St., Athena.
11:02 a.m. — Burglary, East Main Street, Athena.
10:54 a.m. — Theft, Birchcreek Plant Factory, 85019 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
5:33 p.m. — Shots fired, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
4:46 p.m. — Trespassing, Whiteman and Spofford roads, Milton-Freewater.
3:41 p.m. — Theft, East Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:55 a.m. — Drug activity, Parkview Street, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
11:57 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Grant and Lefore roads, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
10:11 p.m. — Fight, North Franklin Street, Weston.
2:42 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Sunday
12:30 a.m. — Ryan M. Kelty, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — Chloe M. Gusse, for investigation of DUI.
Umatilla County
Saturday
3:15 p.m. — Darin Lee Nauta, for investigation of possession of cocaine and heroin, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, one count of second-degree theft, one count of theft by receiving and one of second-degree criminal mischief.
Oregon State Police
Friday
1:58 p.m. — Lance Scott Roark, for investigation of DUII and reckless driving.