Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla police
Thursday
5:36 p.m. — Theft, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 1638 W Poplar St.
March 27
5:15 p.m. — Ongoing investigation into illegal gun sales, corner of West Chestnut Street and South Ninth Avenue.
March 4
2:31 p.m. — Graffiti, 1000 block of South Ninth Avenue.
Feb. 20
8:48 a.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.
Feb. 14
1:24 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block of Lewis Street.
Milton-Freewater police
Thursday
1:41 p.m. — Hit-and-run investigation, Safeway parking lot, 455 N Columbia St.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla police
Friday
10:25 p.m. — David Stefanovic, for investigation of being a fugitive.