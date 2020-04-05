Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla police

Thursday

5:36 p.m. — Theft, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 1638 W Poplar St.

March 27

5:15 p.m. — Ongoing investigation into illegal gun sales, corner of West Chestnut Street and South Ninth Avenue.

March 4

2:31 p.m. — Graffiti, 1000 block of South Ninth Avenue.

Feb. 20

8:48 a.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.

Feb. 14

1:24 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block of Lewis Street.

Milton-Freewater police

Thursday

1:41 p.m. — Hit-and-run investigation, Safeway parking lot, 455 N Columbia St.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla police

Friday

10:25 p.m. — David Stefanovic, for investigation of being a fugitive.

 

