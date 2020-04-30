LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:04 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 300 block Chase Avenue; man arrested.
Saturday
11 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1900 block East Alder Street.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
6:36 p.m. — Graffiti, 300-400 block North Elizabeth Street.
12:29 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Evans Street; no injuries, nothing further.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
6:51 p.m. — Trespassing, Harshfield Lane, Milton-Freewater.
3:16 p.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
11:06 a.m. — Criminal mischief, North Broad Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:50 p.m. — Steven L. Oliver, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
1:24 p.m. — Jon P. Saunders, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia, first-degree knowingly trafficking stolen property, and fourth-degree assault.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
8:10 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation.
6:17 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:17 a.m. — Seth C. Cunha, for investigation of DOC violation.