LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:48 a.m. — Girl broke apartment window, 300 block Myrtle Street.

8:55 a.m. — Vehicle spray painted overnight, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

12:42 p.m. — Phone fraud claiming to be Amazon caller, 100 block Bryant Avenue.

Wednesday

6:56 p.m. — Woman bitten by her dog, Fort Walla Walla Dog Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Rd.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

7:29 a.m. — Hit-and-run, property damaged, 200 block Westbourne Loop, Burbank.

2:30 p.m. — Illegal dumping on roadway, 100 block Millrace Road, Waitsburg.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

9:31 a.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, partially blocking, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.

Thursday

10:08 p.m. — Woman broke into apartment and stole cellphone, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.

Umatilla County

Friday

6:32 a.m. — Burglary alarm, unknown if anything stolen, King Hay, Sherman Street, Athena.

Thursday

9:41 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

8:24 p.m. — Brian Roy, 47, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of DUII.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4

Thursday

10:59 a.m. — Small roadside brush fire, put out quickly, intersection of Cottonwood Road and Roadrunner Lane, Walla Walla.

