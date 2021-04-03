LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:48 a.m. — Girl broke apartment window, 300 block Myrtle Street.
8:55 a.m. — Vehicle spray painted overnight, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
12:42 p.m. — Phone fraud claiming to be Amazon caller, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
Wednesday
6:56 p.m. — Woman bitten by her dog, Fort Walla Walla Dog Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Rd.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
7:29 a.m. — Hit-and-run, property damaged, 200 block Westbourne Loop, Burbank.
2:30 p.m. — Illegal dumping on roadway, 100 block Millrace Road, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
9:31 a.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, partially blocking, 600 block East Broadway Avenue.
Thursday
10:08 p.m. — Woman broke into apartment and stole cellphone, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.
Umatilla County
Friday
6:32 a.m. — Burglary alarm, unknown if anything stolen, King Hay, Sherman Street, Athena.
Thursday
9:41 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
8:24 p.m. — Brian Roy, 47, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of DUII.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Thursday
10:59 a.m. — Small roadside brush fire, put out quickly, intersection of Cottonwood Road and Roadrunner Lane, Walla Walla.