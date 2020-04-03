U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:08 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Rose Street.

2:17 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 200 block Willard Street; man arrested.

College Place

Thursday

9:29 a.m. — Items stolen from unlocked vehicle, 200 block Southwest First Street.

Wednesday

10:56 p.m. — Graffiti, Myra Road and Garrison Village Way.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

9:40 a.m. — Hit-and-run to Rite Aid sign, 105 SW Second Ave.

Umatilla County

Thursday

10:37 p.m. — Trespassing, County Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:09 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Powerline and Whiteman roads, Milton-Freewater; car caught fire, no injuries.

4:01 p.m. — Farm equipment stolen, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

8:38 p.m. — Tammy Jean Zeller, for investigation of two counts third-degree assault.

College Place

Thursday

1:37 p.m. — Billie Jo Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation, first-degree trespassing, and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

2:09 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

Thursday

10:15 p.m. — Vehicle left road and became fully engulfed, 83173 Powerline Road, near Whiteman Road, Milton-Freewater; three people extricated, no injuries, toilet paper in trunk untouched.

