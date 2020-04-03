LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:08 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Rose Street.
2:17 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 200 block Willard Street; man arrested.
College Place
Thursday
9:29 a.m. — Items stolen from unlocked vehicle, 200 block Southwest First Street.
Wednesday
10:56 p.m. — Graffiti, Myra Road and Garrison Village Way.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
9:40 a.m. — Hit-and-run to Rite Aid sign, 105 SW Second Ave.
Umatilla County
Thursday
10:37 p.m. — Trespassing, County Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:09 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Powerline and Whiteman roads, Milton-Freewater; car caught fire, no injuries.
4:01 p.m. — Farm equipment stolen, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
8:38 p.m. — Tammy Jean Zeller, for investigation of two counts third-degree assault.
College Place
Thursday
1:37 p.m. — Billie Jo Antelope Esquivel, for investigation of DOC violation, first-degree trespassing, and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
2:09 p.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Thursday
10:15 p.m. — Vehicle left road and became fully engulfed, 83173 Powerline Road, near Whiteman Road, Milton-Freewater; three people extricated, no injuries, toilet paper in trunk untouched.