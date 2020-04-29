U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:40 p.m. — Graffiti, Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave.

12:41 p.m. — Lawnmower, string trimmer, wheelbarrow stolen overnight, 800 block Penrose Street.

5:06 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1600 block East Alder Street.

3:36 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Washington Street.

Monday

4:04 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Rose Street.

2:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

1:25 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

7:21 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Eagan Street.

Saturday

9:05 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Division Street and Portland Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

2:26 p.m. — Theft, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

5:55 p.m. — Cody Lynn Olson, for investigation of residential burglary and second-degree theft.

9:50 a.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of residential burglary, second-degree theft, and second-degree malicious mischief.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

3:25 p.m. — Mason Dean Johnson, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

3:25 p.m. — Paul Duane Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.

