LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:40 p.m. — Graffiti, Whitman College, 345 Boyer Ave.
12:41 p.m. — Lawnmower, string trimmer, wheelbarrow stolen overnight, 800 block Penrose Street.
5:06 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1600 block East Alder Street.
3:36 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Washington Street.
Monday
4:04 p.m. — Theft, 200 block East Rose Street.
2:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
1:25 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
7:21 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Eagan Street.
Saturday
9:05 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Division Street and Portland Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
2:26 p.m. — Theft, Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
5:55 p.m. — Cody Lynn Olson, for investigation of residential burglary and second-degree theft.
9:50 a.m. — Kyle L. Denser Zenk, for investigation of residential burglary, second-degree theft, and second-degree malicious mischief.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
3:25 p.m. — Mason Dean Johnson, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
3:25 p.m. — Paul Duane Caverly, for investigation of felony parole violation.