LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

5:56 p.m. — Missing person reported, 700 block, Ninth Avenue.

1:30 p.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block, West Cherry Street.

9:49 a.m. — Found bicycle, 300 block, West First Avenue.

Monday

11:39 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block, The Dalles Military Road.

April 16

3:23 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block, South Spokane Street.

Walla Walla County

April 16

6:40 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block, Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:43 a.m. — Harassment, Stiller Lane, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

10:57 a.m. — Tyler J. Hays for investigation of a DOC violation.

Columbia County

Tuesday

7:22 p.m. — Kenneth E. Nettleton, for investigation of voyeurism.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:22 p.m. — Complaint of subject burning debris in back yard, 2000 block, Parish Street.

 

