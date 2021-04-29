LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
5:56 p.m. — Missing person reported, 700 block, Ninth Avenue.
1:30 p.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block, West Cherry Street.
9:49 a.m. — Found bicycle, 300 block, West First Avenue.
Monday
11:39 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block, The Dalles Military Road.
April 16
3:23 p.m. — Graffiti, 00 block, South Spokane Street.
Walla Walla County
April 16
6:40 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block, Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:43 a.m. — Harassment, Stiller Lane, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
10:57 a.m. — Tyler J. Hays for investigation of a DOC violation.
Columbia County
Tuesday
7:22 p.m. — Kenneth E. Nettleton, for investigation of voyeurism.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:22 p.m. — Complaint of subject burning debris in back yard, 2000 block, Parish Street.