LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
4:58 a.m. — Person shot through his and neighboring apartment walls, 2000 block Garrison Street.
Sunday
12:27 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 300 block Grape Street.
12:15 a.m. — Possible sex offense, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
Saturday
5:34 p.m. — Fight, 100 block Jordan Lane.
2:50 p.m. — Weapons violations, Locust and Catherine streets; one arrested.
10:12 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 700 block Liberty Place.
9:19 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road.
Friday
1:11 p.m. — Person scammed out of $1,500 Apple gift cards, 2200 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:43 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 500 block South Ninth Avenue; two men arrested.
Wednesday
4:32 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 1600 block Plaza Way; suspect arrested.
3:10 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.
12:51 a.m. — Assault, 1100 block North 12th Avenue.
April 21
4:30 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 200 block North Blue Street.
Feb. 7
2:20 p.m. — Forgery, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
College Place
Saturday
7:07 a.m. — Air pods stolen from child’s bicycle basket, 200 block Northwest Ruby Lane.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
6:22 p.m. — Airplane controlled emergency-landed, Loney and Sudbury roads; no injuries, small fires from power lines extinguished.
April 21
5:45 a.m. — Purse, medication, credit cards stolen from vehicle, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Monday
5:55 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:33 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Highway 204, Weston.
9:08 a.m. — Trespassing, Tino’s Painting, 84026 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
3:23 p.m. — Dameon R. Casey, for investigation of second-degree theft, forgery, second-degree stolen property possession and second-degree identity theft.
Department of Corrections
Monday
4:56 p.m. — Tyler J. Hays, for investigation of DOC violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Columbia County
Sunday
12:09 p.m. — Reid N. Ngiraswei, for investigation of first- and fourth-degree assault.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
5:11 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, 4200 block Cottonwood Road; no transports, unknown damage.
Monday
5:52 p.m. — Vehicle fire, Banner Bank, 600 S. Ninth Ave.; no injuries, no structures threatened, cause undetermined.
College Place
Monday
9:10 p.m. — Single vehicle collided into concrete barrier, near Del Taco, 1725 SE Meadowbrook Blvd.; no injuries, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Today
5 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Cottonwood and Hood roads; one person transported, unknown further.
Walla Walla County Fire District 8
6:22 p.m. — Small airplane controlled emergency landing struck power lines, Loney and Sudbury roads; no injuries, small fires from lines extinguished with help from Walla Walla Fire Department, and Districts 6 and 7. Columbia REA repaired damaged lines.