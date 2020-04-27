LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Saturday
3:05 p.m. — Graffiti on concrete barriers and utility boxes, East Whitman Drive and Northeast Deccio Road.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:26 p.m. — Stereo taken from vehicle, 300 block Raspberry Loop.
Umatilla County
Saturday
3:32 p.m. — Burglary, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:29 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, Old Milton Highway.
Friday
8:24 a.m. — Attempted burglary, trespassing, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
4:19 p.m. — Jay Matthew Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.
Fire
Walla Walla
Saturday
7:36 p.m. — Large bonfire in front yard, 20 people gathered, 500 block of Lincoln Street.
6:21 a.m. — Bark burning at tree base, 30 W. Main St.
Friday
8:33 a.m. — Fire smoldering on ground near butane bottles, 700 block of North Seventh Avenue.