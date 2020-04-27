LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Saturday

3:05 p.m. — Graffiti on concrete barriers and utility boxes, East Whitman Drive and Northeast Deccio Road.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

11:26 p.m. — Stereo taken from vehicle, 300 block Raspberry Loop.

Umatilla County

Saturday

3:32 p.m. — Burglary, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:29 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, Old Milton Highway.

Friday

8:24 a.m. — Attempted burglary, trespassing, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Sunday

4:19 p.m. — Jay Matthew Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.

Fire

Walla Walla

Saturday

7:36 p.m. — Large bonfire in front yard, 20 people gathered, 500 block of Lincoln Street.

6:21 a.m. — Bark burning at tree base, 30 W. Main St.

Friday

8:33 a.m. — Fire smoldering on ground near butane bottles, 700 block of North Seventh Avenue.

 