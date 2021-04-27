Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Saturday
10:47 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block of Portland Avenue.
Friday
11:01 p.m. —Trespassing, 300 block of North Second Avenue.
Thursday
9:34 p.m. — Assault 700 block of South Hussey Street.
3:43 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of South Ninth Avenue.
April 20
9:53 a.m. — Theft, 500 block of South Palouse Street.
April 1
8:52 a.m. —Rock thrown through window, 1800 block of Plaza Way.
Walla Walla County
Friday
9:43 p.m. — Car theft, 100 block of Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
8:23 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Chukar Lane, Burbank.
Wednesday
8:38 .m. — Burglary, Main Street and Bolles Road, Waitsburg.
April 15
10:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block of South Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Saturday
5:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run, non-injury, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Saturday
11:23 p.m. — Car crash, non-injury, South Third Avenue and Orchard Street.
Friday
9:45 p.m. —Bike collides with car, non-injury, North Second Avenue and East Rose Street.
2:03 p.m. —One-car crash, non-injury, 500 block of Ash Street.