Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Saturday

10:47 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block of Portland Avenue.

Friday

11:01 p.m. —Trespassing, 300 block of North Second Avenue.

Thursday

9:34 p.m. — Assault 700 block of South Hussey Street.

3:43 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of South Ninth Avenue.

April 20

9:53 a.m. — Theft, 500 block of South Palouse Street.

April 1

8:52 a.m. —Rock thrown through window, 1800 block of Plaza Way.

Walla Walla County

Friday

9:43 p.m. — Car theft, 100 block of Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.

8:23 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Chukar Lane, Burbank.

Wednesday

8:38 .m. — Burglary, Main Street and Bolles Road, Waitsburg.

April 15

10:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block of South Wilbur Avenue, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Saturday

5:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run, non-injury, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Saturday

11:23 p.m. — Car crash, non-injury, South Third Avenue and Orchard Street.

Friday

9:45 p.m. —Bike collides with car, non-injury, North Second Avenue and East Rose Street.

2:03 p.m. —One-car crash, non-injury, 500 block of Ash Street.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.