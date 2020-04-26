LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
11:57 a.m. — Theft, Corney Hollow Road.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Saturday
9:55 a.m. — Robert Burgess, for investigation of Department of Corrections violation.
Walla Walla police
Friday
10:47 a.m. — Jesse Grandstaff, for investigation of Department of Corrections violation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.
8:37 a.m. — Lola Kelly, for investigation of Department of Corrections violation.
4:47 p.m. — Anthony Luciani, for investigation of violation of a no-contact/protection order.
Washington State Patrol
Saturday
6:24 a.m. — Juan Rojas, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and DUI.