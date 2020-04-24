U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

3:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Birch Street; man arrested.

12:36 p.m. — Assault, Blue Street and Isaacs Avenue.

10:05 a.m. — Cash stolen from two vehicles overnight, 1200 block Modoc Street.

Wednesday

9:07 a.m. — Bicycle stolen overnight, 1800 block Plaza Way.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:42 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:56 p.m. — Matthew Tyrell Thomas, for investigation of first- and second-degree possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

1:35 p.m. — Dean Russell Shelton, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

10:38 a.m. — Kevin Goodrich Fetner, for investigation of first-degree child molestation and a second-degree child sex crime.

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

4:40 p.m. — Jesus M. Reyes, for investigation of two counts attempting to elude a police vehicle, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and reckless driving.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

11:59 p.m. — Broken natural gas line in room with children locked inside, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.; resident broke open window for children, valve was closed and owner advised to call Cascade Natural Gas.

