LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:17 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Birch Street; man arrested.
12:36 p.m. — Assault, Blue Street and Isaacs Avenue.
10:05 a.m. — Cash stolen from two vehicles overnight, 1200 block Modoc Street.
Wednesday
9:07 a.m. — Bicycle stolen overnight, 1800 block Plaza Way.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:42 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:56 p.m. — Matthew Tyrell Thomas, for investigation of first- and second-degree possession of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
1:35 p.m. — Dean Russell Shelton, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
10:38 a.m. — Kevin Goodrich Fetner, for investigation of first-degree child molestation and a second-degree child sex crime.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
4:40 p.m. — Jesus M. Reyes, for investigation of two counts attempting to elude a police vehicle, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and reckless driving.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
11:59 p.m. — Broken natural gas line in room with children locked inside, Capri Motel, 2003 Melrose St.; resident broke open window for children, valve was closed and owner advised to call Cascade Natural Gas.