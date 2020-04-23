LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:09 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rose Street; man arrested.
Tuesday
4:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue; suspect arrested.
10:09 a.m. — Black specialized bicycle stolen, 900 block Emma Street.
Friday
7:56 p.m. — Theft, 600 block West Elm Street.
April 6
1:20 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block Boulder Street.
College Place
Wednesday
12:53 p.m. — Graffiti on park bench, 800 block Southeast Larch Avenue.
9:03 a.m. — Paperwork stolen from vehicle, 00 block Northeast Birch Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
2:52 p.m. — Light pole damaged in hit-and-run in past few days, 100 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:13 p.m. — Fight, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
11:44 a.m. — Harassment, Grabner Lane, Milton-Freewater.
11:06 a.m. — Theft, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:04 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Central Washington Asphalt, 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
3:30 p.m. — Gregory R. Stephens, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
8:15 a.m. — Brandy M. Patton, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
11:52 a.m. — Cody G. Allan, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
3 p.m. — Mauricio C. Ramos, for investigation of DUI.