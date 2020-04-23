U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

3:09 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rose Street; man arrested.

Tuesday

4:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue; suspect arrested.

10:09 a.m. — Black specialized bicycle stolen, 900 block Emma Street.

Friday

7:56 p.m. — Theft, 600 block West Elm Street.

April 6

1:20 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block Boulder Street.

College Place

Wednesday

12:53 p.m. — Graffiti on park bench, 800 block Southeast Larch Avenue.

9:03 a.m. — Paperwork stolen from vehicle, 00 block Northeast Birch Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

2:52 p.m. — Light pole damaged in hit-and-run in past few days, 100 block South Main Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

2:13 p.m. — Fight, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

11:44 a.m. — Harassment, Grabner Lane, Milton-Freewater.

11:06 a.m. — Theft, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:04 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Central Washington Asphalt, 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

3:30 p.m. — Gregory R. Stephens, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

8:15 a.m. — Brandy M. Patton, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

11:52 a.m. — Cody G. Allan, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

3 p.m. — Mauricio C. Ramos, for investigation of DUI.

