LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
6:10 p.m. — Packages stolen from mailbox, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
6:50 a.m. — Graffiti, 1000 block Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
6:54 p.m. — Trespassing, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:39 a.m. — Bomb threat, Northwest Fourth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
College Place
Tuesday
11:03 a.m. — Thomas A. Ebding, for investigation of forgery, second-degree stolen property possession, and first-degree identity theft.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:12 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
7:03 p.m. — Kadin J. Rathburn, for investigation of DUI and using drug paraphernalia.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire Districts 1, 3, 7
Tuesday
2:54 p.m. — 1,000-acre natural cover fire, Sheffler and Simmons roads, near Snake River, north of Eureka; no injuries or structures threatened; tractor also used; caused by broken power line, on scene until 6:33 p.m.