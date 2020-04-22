LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:10 p.m. — Packages stolen from mailbox, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.

6:50 a.m. — Graffiti, 1000 block Lamb Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

6:54 p.m. — Trespassing, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:39 a.m. — Bomb threat, Northwest Fourth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

College Place

Tuesday

11:03 a.m. — Thomas A. Ebding, for investigation of forgery, second-degree stolen property possession, and first-degree identity theft.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:12 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

7:03 p.m. — Kadin J. Rathburn, for investigation of DUI and using drug paraphernalia.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire Districts 1, 3, 7

Tuesday

2:54 p.m. — 1,000-acre natural cover fire, Sheffler and Simmons roads, near Snake River, north of Eureka; no injuries or structures threatened; tractor also used; caused by broken power line, on scene until 6:33 p.m.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.