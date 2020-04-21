U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

12:12 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 1000 block Waverly Street.

Saturday

9:52 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.

3:02 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block Willard Street

April 13

5:38 a.m. — Computer stolen, Quality Inn Suites Walla Walla, 520 N. Second Ave.

April 1

6:59 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Chestnut Street.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

7:32 a.m. — Graffiti in multiple locations, 1000 block Lamb Street.

Umatilla County

Today

12:24 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Jefferson Street, Athena.

Monday

8:04 p.m. — Trespassing, Lawrence Ranches Inc., 54262 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Monday

2:36 p.m. — Kristen N. Sumerlin, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Friday

5:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Rose Street and 11th Avenue; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

Wednesday

2:10 p.m. — Vehicle struck bicyclist, Wellington Avenue and K Street; 9-year-old boy taken non-emergent to hospital, unknown damages.

