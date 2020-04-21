LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:12 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 1000 block Waverly Street.
Saturday
9:52 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
3:02 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block Willard Street
April 13
5:38 a.m. — Computer stolen, Quality Inn Suites Walla Walla, 520 N. Second Ave.
April 1
6:59 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Chestnut Street.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:32 a.m. — Graffiti in multiple locations, 1000 block Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
Today
12:24 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, East Jefferson Street, Athena.
Monday
8:04 p.m. — Trespassing, Lawrence Ranches Inc., 54262 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Monday
2:36 p.m. — Kristen N. Sumerlin, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Friday
5:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Rose Street and 11th Avenue; no hospital transports, unknown damages.
Wednesday
2:10 p.m. — Vehicle struck bicyclist, Wellington Avenue and K Street; 9-year-old boy taken non-emergent to hospital, unknown damages.