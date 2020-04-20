LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:13 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, attempted burglary, 1000 block School Avenue.
9:55 p.m. — Trespassing and theft, Lillie Rice Center, 2616 E. Isaacs Ave.
2:27 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block Bennett Street.
Saturday
9:51 p.m. — Burglary of home, 1700 block Highland Avenue.
6:40 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block Malcolm Street.
3:02 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block Willard Street.
2:31 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Eagan Street.
2 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 600 block Catherine Street.
8:27 a.m. — Trespassing, Eastgate Lions Park, 2140 Tacoma St.
4:20 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1500 block West Rose Street.
2:12 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 300 block Harrison Street.
Friday
2:27 p.m. — Truck window broken, 200 block North Sixth Avenue.
2:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue; man arrested.
Thursday
11:30 p.m. — Assault, 300 block East Sumach Street.
2:26 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Wilbur Avenue and Melrose Street.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 800 block South Third Avenue.
April 9
6:01 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
3:36 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block Southeast Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
4:37 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
9:18 p.m. — Trespassing, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
7:37 a.m. — Burglary, Konen Rock Products Inc., 81890 Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
7:22 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of DOC violation.
4:31 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:55 a.m. — Steven Garcia, for investigation of first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, harassment-threats to kill, residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Umatilla County
Sunday
1:45 p.m. — Kaleb R. Sheets, for investigation of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy.
Saturday
1:04 p.m. — Todd E. Burwell, for investigation of felony probation violation and being a fugitive.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
5:05 p.m. — Crystal D. Williamson Burke, for investigation of felony failure to appear and being a fugitive.