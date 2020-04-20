U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:13 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, attempted burglary, 1000 block School Avenue.

9:55 p.m. — Trespassing and theft, Lillie Rice Center, 2616 E. Isaacs Ave.

2:27 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block Bennett Street.

Saturday

9:51 p.m. — Burglary of home, 1700 block Highland Avenue.

6:40 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block Malcolm Street.

3:02 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 100 block Willard Street.

2:31 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Eagan Street.

2 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 600 block Catherine Street.

8:27 a.m. — Trespassing, Eastgate Lions Park, 2140 Tacoma St.

4:20 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1500 block West Rose Street.

2:12 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 300 block Harrison Street.

Friday

2:27 p.m. — Truck window broken, 200 block North Sixth Avenue.

2:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue; man arrested.

Thursday

11:30 p.m. — Assault, 300 block East Sumach Street.

2:26 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Wilbur Avenue and Melrose Street.

Tuesday

6 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 800 block South Third Avenue.

April 9

6:01 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

3:36 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block Southeast Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Sunday

4:37 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

9:18 p.m. — Trespassing, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

7:37 a.m. — Burglary, Konen Rock Products Inc., 81890 Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

7:22 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of DOC violation.

4:31 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:55 a.m. — Steven Garcia, for investigation of first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, harassment-threats to kill, residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Umatilla County

Sunday

1:45 p.m. — Kaleb R. Sheets, for investigation of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespassing and conspiracy.

Saturday

1:04 p.m. — Todd E. Burwell, for investigation of felony probation violation and being a fugitive.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

5:05 p.m. — Crystal D. Williamson Burke, for investigation of felony failure to appear and being a fugitive.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.