LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
12:45 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 1400 block Monroe Street, Walla Walla.
7:27 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Valley Chapel Road, Walla Walla.
Monday
12:18 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
March 26
10:40 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Cross Creek Road, Walla Walla.
Feb. 26
1:55 p.m. — Hit-and-run with parked vehicle, Wallula and College avenues; woman cited and released.
Jan. 29
1:43 p.m. — Copper wire stolen from irrigation system, 1300 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
11:38 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:25 p.m. — Joseph Greene, for investigation of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license, and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.