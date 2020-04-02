U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

12:45 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 1400 block Monroe Street, Walla Walla.

7:27 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block Valley Chapel Road, Walla Walla.

Monday

12:18 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.

March 26

10:40 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Cross Creek Road, Walla Walla.

Feb. 26

1:55 p.m. — Hit-and-run with parked vehicle, Wallula and College avenues; woman cited and released.

Jan. 29

1:43 p.m. — Copper wire stolen from irrigation system, 1300 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

11:38 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

8:25 p.m. — Joseph Greene, for investigation of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license, and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant.

