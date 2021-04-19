Law Enforcement

Umatilla County

SUNDAY

6:54 p.m. — Driving stolen car, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

SATURDAY

5:43 p.m. — Trespass Highway 11 and Highway 204, Weston.

FRIDAY

4:54 p.m. — Theft, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:07 a.m. — Car stolen, East Garfield Street, Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

SUNDAY

5:00 a.m. — Linda K. Rice, for investigation of rendering criminal assistance.

4:19 a.m. — Markes A. Cantrell Jr., for investigation of attempting to elude a police car.

SATURDAY

12:39 p.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of a DOC violation.

