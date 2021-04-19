Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Saturday

2:55 p.m. — Stolen rock compactor, 1000 block of Williams Place.

Friday

4:49 p.m. — Theft, 00 East Rose Street.

College Place

Saturday

11:06 p.m. — Property damage and graffiti, 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Friday

4:25 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Southeast Lamperti Street and Southeast Red Oak Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

7:13 p.m. — Theft, 00 North Road, Touchet.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:40 p.m. — Michael R. Muldoon, for investigation of drug charges.

Saturday

2:00 p.m. — Austin T. Hill, for investigation of drug charges.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Saturday

12:17 p.m. — Car hit while parked, non-injury, 100 block of South Tausick Way.

Friday

7:19 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Whitman Street and South Second Avenue.

12:30 p.m. — Car accident, non-injury, East Highway 12 milepoint 353.

