Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Saturday
2:55 p.m. — Stolen rock compactor, 1000 block of Williams Place.
Friday
4:49 p.m. — Theft, 00 East Rose Street.
College Place
Saturday
11:06 p.m. — Property damage and graffiti, 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.
Friday
4:25 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Southeast Lamperti Street and Southeast Red Oak Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
7:13 p.m. — Theft, 00 North Road, Touchet.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:40 p.m. — Michael R. Muldoon, for investigation of drug charges.
Saturday
2:00 p.m. — Austin T. Hill, for investigation of drug charges.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Saturday
12:17 p.m. — Car hit while parked, non-injury, 100 block of South Tausick Way.
Friday
7:19 p.m. — Two-car collision, non-injury, Whitman Street and South Second Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — Car accident, non-injury, East Highway 12 milepoint 353.