U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

12:56 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Southeast Ninth Avenue.

3:53 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Broadway Avenue.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Friday

11:49 a.m. — Damain Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:50 a.m. — Dandre Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation.

 

