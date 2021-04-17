LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

WEDNESDAY

8:26 p.m. — Building supplies stolen from construction site, 5800 block Brynes Road, west of Touchet.

9:40 p.m. — Tools stolen from garage by two unidentified men, 1100 block Bald Road, Touchet.

TUESDAY

9:21 p.m. — Person scammed by someone pretending to be local business CEO, 800 block Uhling Road, Burbank.

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

9:19 a.m. — Trespassing, Circle K, 315 N. Second Ave.

11:52 a.m. — Theft, 400 block South First Avenue.

12:56 p.m. — Tires slashed on travel trailer, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 380 Chase Ave.

WEDNESDAY

12:15 p.m. — Animal bite, 800 block West Alder Street.

College Place

THURSDAY

3:36 p.m. — Mailbox damaged, 1200 block Southeast Murphy Lane.

8:38 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, South College Avenue and state Route 125.

Umatilla County

THURSDAY

6:15 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

SATURDAY

8:50 a.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, 23, for investigation of being a fugitive. Bail set at $10,000.

FRIDAY

4:08 p.m. — Miguel M. Avendano, for investigation of first- and second-degree child molestation.

8:06 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a Department of Corrections Violation.

Walla Walla County

FRIDAY

7:38 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, 31, for investigation of second-degree theft, second-degree stolen property possession, illegally possessing someone’s identification and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Milton-Freewater

FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. — Gerald C. Gonzalez Jr., 28, of Walla Walla for investigation of felony parole violation.

College Place

THURSDAY

5:28 p.m. — Dameon R. Casey, 35, for investigation of being a fugitive and four counts of failure to comply. Waived extradition to Oregon for Umatilla County warrants.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County District No. 4

Friday

8:55 p.m. — Light switch burned and melted from faulty electrical wiring, no other damage, 1700 block Old Milton Highway. College Place Fire Department also responded.

Walla Walla

WEDNESDAY

9:50 a.m. — One-vehicle rollover, occupant refused treatment, a mile south of Petty John Road on state Route 125, north of Walla Walla.

TUESDAY

8:59 p.m. — Person in wheelchair hit by car, no reported injuries, Melrose and Link streets.

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

FRIDAY

Time unknown — Shrub fire near home, near Milton-Freewater.