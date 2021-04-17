LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
WEDNESDAY
8:26 p.m. — Building supplies stolen from construction site, 5800 block Brynes Road, west of Touchet.
9:40 p.m. — Tools stolen from garage by two unidentified men, 1100 block Bald Road, Touchet.
TUESDAY
9:21 p.m. — Person scammed by someone pretending to be local business CEO, 800 block Uhling Road, Burbank.
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
9:19 a.m. — Trespassing, Circle K, 315 N. Second Ave.
11:52 a.m. — Theft, 400 block South First Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — Tires slashed on travel trailer, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 380 Chase Ave.
WEDNESDAY
12:15 p.m. — Animal bite, 800 block West Alder Street.
College Place
THURSDAY
3:36 p.m. — Mailbox damaged, 1200 block Southeast Murphy Lane.
8:38 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, South College Avenue and state Route 125.
Umatilla County
THURSDAY
6:15 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
SATURDAY
8:50 a.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, 23, for investigation of being a fugitive. Bail set at $10,000.
FRIDAY
4:08 p.m. — Miguel M. Avendano, for investigation of first- and second-degree child molestation.
8:06 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a Department of Corrections Violation.
Walla Walla County
FRIDAY
7:38 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, 31, for investigation of second-degree theft, second-degree stolen property possession, illegally possessing someone’s identification and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Milton-Freewater
FRIDAY
12:30 p.m. — Gerald C. Gonzalez Jr., 28, of Walla Walla for investigation of felony parole violation.
College Place
THURSDAY
5:28 p.m. — Dameon R. Casey, 35, for investigation of being a fugitive and four counts of failure to comply. Waived extradition to Oregon for Umatilla County warrants.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County District No. 4
Friday
8:55 p.m. — Light switch burned and melted from faulty electrical wiring, no other damage, 1700 block Old Milton Highway. College Place Fire Department also responded.
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
9:50 a.m. — One-vehicle rollover, occupant refused treatment, a mile south of Petty John Road on state Route 125, north of Walla Walla.
TUESDAY
8:59 p.m. — Person in wheelchair hit by car, no reported injuries, Melrose and Link streets.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
FRIDAY
Time unknown — Shrub fire near home, near Milton-Freewater.