U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:04 a.m. — Trespassing, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue; man arrested.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

11:42 p.m. — .22 caliber rifle stolen from vehicle, 600 block County Road.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:14 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:38 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Penrod Kennels, 83903 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

1:27 a.m. — Charles E. Whetstine, for investigation of being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Thursday

3:11 p.m. — Stanley D. Sams, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.