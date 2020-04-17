LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:04 a.m. — Trespassing, 2100 block Isaacs Avenue; man arrested.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
11:42 p.m. — .22 caliber rifle stolen from vehicle, 600 block County Road.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:14 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:38 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Penrod Kennels, 83903 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
1:27 a.m. — Charles E. Whetstine, for investigation of being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Thursday
3:11 p.m. — Stanley D. Sams, for investigation of controlled substance possession.