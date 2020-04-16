LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
2:30 a.m. — Items stolen, 500 block Cayuse Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
4:28 a.m. — Utility trailer abandoned, set on fire, Hanson Loop, Burbank; possible arson.
April 3
12:14 p.m. — Items stolen, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:53 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Milton-Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:18 p.m. — Drug activity, Foster Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:11 p.m. — Assault, South Washington Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:46 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of forgery, controlled substance possession, and second-degree criminal impersonating a law enforcement officer.
10:27 a.m. — Matthew T. Thomas, for investigation of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes with a previous felony sex conviction and violating a no contact/protection order-domestic violence.